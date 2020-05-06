TULSA
Brown, Ruth Ann, 83, airlines accounting employee, died Tuesday, May 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bryant, Buford, 96, Public Service Company of Oklahoma service engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Guyer, Jean, 90, bookkeeper, died Monday, May 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Jordan, Ray, 75, civil engineer, died Wednesday, May 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Koepp, Mary Ann, 86, entrepreneur, died Wednesday, May 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mayes, Pamela Jane (Ketchum), 65, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Niles, Virginia “Jinny,” 88, elementary teacher, died Wednesday, May 6. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sedivy, Frank, 91, educator and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 4. Viewing noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Friday, Covington Cemetery, Covington.
Thomas, John Benton, 40, Bama Cos. warehouseman and Army veteran, died Friday, May 1. Private services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bryce, John H., 90, real estate broker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, May 5. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Davis, Andrew “AJ,” 71, Postal Service painter and Air Force veteran, died Monday, May 4. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Hart, Stephen D., 80, veteran, died Tuesday, May 5. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Coweta
Holmes, Imogene, 82, homemaker, died Monday, May 4. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Owasso
Rice, Janice Ellen, 78, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday at facebook.com/cbcowasso.
Sokolosky, Edward J., 83, physician and Sokolosky Medical Clinic owner, died Tuesday, May 5. Private family services. Mowery.
Pawhuska
McKenney, Stanley C., 78, oil field sales representative, died Monday, May 4. No services planned. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sand Springs
Crow, Nadine, 90, homemaker, died Monday, April 27. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Private family services.
