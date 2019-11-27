Editor's Note

TULSA

Carter, Darla Jean, 56, Oklahoma Department of Human Services case worker, died Monday, Nov. 18. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Greater Mount Rose Baptist Church. Jack’s.

Clark, Thomas Gail, 78, Tulsair Beechcraft Inc. owner and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 25. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Schaudt’s.

Horkey, William Richard, 94, attorney and veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.

Loshbaugh, C. Dean, 88, retired rehabilitation facilities director and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Mitchell, Rachel Taylor, 89, retired nurse’s aide, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Shipley, Joyce A., 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ullom, Glenn Harold “Butch” Jr., 69, director of maintenance, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Victory Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Hayes, Bettye Carolyn, 76, retired KRMD radio assistant engineer, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

McAdams, Tonya, 54, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Claremore

Gordon, Becky L., 80, McGraw Breckinridge real estate agent and teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Blue Starr Church of Christ.

Cleveland, Okla.

Chain, Eugene Windford “Sonny,” 60, handyman, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Wills, Edith, 70, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Glenpool

Morris, Barbara K., 75, retired from Unarco Industries, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby.

Grove

Sires, Jim, 72, Blue Cross Blue Shield director of facilities and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mounds

Bell, David L., 70, retired electrician and TV repairman, died Saturday, Nov. 23, in Tulsa. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Sand Springs

Hudson, Helen, 91, retired Southwestern Bell data processor, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Parnell-Holt, Jennifer, 46, Hillcrest Medical Center unit clerk, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

