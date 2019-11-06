TULSA
Ballew, Ralph, 77, veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Bramlett, Robert Louis, 74, Postal Service mail handler and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Morning Star Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Brown, Thelma I., 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, and memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home. Moore's Southlawn.
Enyart, Robert “Bob,” 67, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Hampton, Donna Ilene, 70, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 4. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Holt, Margaret Anne Graham, 87, administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Langholz, Robert W., 89, attorney, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Stanleys.
Melakayil, Joey Zachariah, 41, waiter, died Monday, Nov. 4. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Epiphany of Our Lord’s Catholic Church, Oklahoma City. Buchanan, Oklahoma City.
Miller, Chris M., 66, Miller Furniture salesman, died Monday, Oct. 28. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Murray, Gordon L., 78, sales representative, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Reecher, Helen Bement, 99, musician and travel agent, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Treadwell, J.W., 39, entrepreneur, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Stanleys.
Weatherford, Wanda Sue, 86, funeral home owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown-Winters Funeral Home, Miami, Okla., and reception 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oaks Country Club. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Ron, 70, health care consultant, died Monday, Nov. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aspen Park Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Bates, Phillip L., 66, Tulstar Products salesman, died Monday, Nov. 4. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Wert, Helen, 94, Merle Norman Cosmetics sales associate, died Monday, Nov. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Rice Funeral Service, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Delaware, Okla.
Travis, Gerry Jack, 78, carpenter and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, First Church of God, Nowata. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Holiday Island, Ark.
Foust, Ernest, 96, lab technician and World War II Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Locust Grove
Randall, Joe Ray, 50, Buzzi-Unicem USA production supervisor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Locust Grove Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Warden, Travis Lee, 65, drug and alcohol counselor, died Monday, Nov. 4. Service 5 p.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Metcalf, Mary Lou, 90, retired OTASCO data entry clerk, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
