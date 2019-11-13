Editor's Note

TULSA

Cooper, William Cliff, 84, Continental Properties real estate broker and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, The Park Church of Christ.

Flemings, Sharon Lee, 74, business manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Fulton, Johnnie Lee Sr., 87, minister, McDonnell Douglas tool and die maker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Jack’s.

Gains, James Benjamin Sr., 84, chef, died Monday, Nov. 11, Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Higher Ground Believers Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Gatzke, Delmar A., 81, retired from the Air Force, died Saturday, Nov. 9. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Hope United Methodist Church, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. AdamsCrest.

Kilpatrick, JoAnn, 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mandrell, David L., 68, retired attorney, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Memorial reception 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Tulsa Garden Center. Ninde Brookside.

Pittman, Armon A., 96, Army Air Forces veteran and retired Brix Inc. owner, died Wednesday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Todd, LaDonna M., 71, retired Wonder Bread accountant, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

VanDalsem, Steven, 59, Copy-Scan & More production supervisor, died Monday, Nov. 11. Visitation 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. Services pending.

Walenta, Robert J. “Bob,” 94, Midas Muffler Shops owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Jones, Leonard, 69, Saint Francis Hospital maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.

Richard, Peggy, 75, day school director, died Wednesday, Nov. 13. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Southern Hills Baptist Church, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Oologah

Fletcher, Chris Emmet, 56, construction contractor, died Monday, Nov. 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Owasso.

Pryor

Pence, Betty, 90, Tulsa Orthopedics physical therapist, Sunday, died Nov. 10. No services planned. Shipman’s.

