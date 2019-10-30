TULSA
Bergen, Joyce, 77, educator, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Chappell, Joyce Mae, 69, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office clerk, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Jack’s.
Dunigan, Betty Sue, 84, clerical employee, died Monday, Oct. 28. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Jenks. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Geiger, Stanley Thomas, 61, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harrell, Austin James, 24, Preston’s Plumbing plumber, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Balloon release memorial service, 5 p.m. Saturday, Chandler Park. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Hazen, Anthony, 74, business owner, died Friday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Hill-Bell, Patricia “McIntosh,” 81, church minister of music, died Monday, Oct. 21. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Jack’s.
Kelley, Dorothy E., 89, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
McAlister, JoAnn, 71, retired Tulsa Juvenile Detention Center kitchen manager, died Monday, Oct. 28. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Lake United Methodist Church, Sand Springs.
Mosley, Mina Faye (Reddell), 56, Trust Company of Oklahoma operations specialist, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitation 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, Skiatook, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus, Skiatook.
Perry, J.D., 79, manufacturing engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Stanleys.
Rogers, Ronald D., 70, VF Corporation manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Okemah Free Will Baptist Church, Okemah. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Tullis, Dorothy I., 80, Disney Entertainment technical writer, died Oct. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Ballenger, Roger Dale, 69, Okmulgee city manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Okmulgee. Schaudt’s, Okmulgee.
Broken Arrow
Pirkl, Daniel, 70, Star Transport gas hauler, died Saturday, Oct. 26. No services planned. Garrett.
Mannford
Gordon, Alva “Gene,” 93, World War II Marine Corps veteran, died Monday Oct. 28. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Mannford Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church.
Owasso
Marquette, Dana Michelle (Rosecrans), 58, food service worker, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Private services. Johnson, Sperry.
Sand Springs
Dearman, Thomas “Tom,” 91, welder, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Mabry, Kimberly, 55, medical clerk, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Tahlequah
Ratzlaff, Barney, 94, counselor and World War II Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Discovery Bible Church, Owasso. Green Country.
Wilmington, N.C.
Krater, Ronald, 75, management employee and veteran, died Friday, Oct. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, both at Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.