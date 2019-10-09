TULSA
Barnard, Charles C., 66, petroleum landman, died Monday, Oct. 7. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Edwards, Jeanie, 93, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 4. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Finch, Robert Charles, 80, retired warehouse manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, Antioch Baptist Church.
Hagan, Carl, 77, Postal Service mail carrier and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Hanoch, Henry Edward, 83, General Mill & Fixtures owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Henderson, Wayne, 82, sales zone manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 7, Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Powers, Claudine, 94, bookkeeper, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 9 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood.
Schulmeier, Floyd D., 80, jeweler, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Christian Chapel.
Thompson, Vinita J., 84, city of Tulsa recreation unit supervisor, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Jack’s.
Tipton, Viola O., 79, J.C. Penney’s clerk, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Medlin, Kenneth Edward, 87, St. Francis Hospital restaurant manager, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow Funeral Service, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Wise, Frances Dean, 100, seamstress, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Discovery Bible Church, Collinsville. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Armstrong, Ray Chesser, 81, retired Tulsa World carrier, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Armstrong residence. Dillon, Sand Springs.
