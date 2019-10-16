Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Eckenfels, Sandra, 80, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Church of the Resurrection.

Hill, Amy, 81, Walgreens pharmaceutical assistant, died Monday, Oct. 14. Services pending. AdamsCrest.

McCall-Jones, Eugenia, 80, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 14. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life.Church, Catoosa. Moore’s Southlawn.

Selvey, Alta, 81, organist, died Friday, Oct. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Watson, Roger Doyle, 65, heating and air technician, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 9 a.m. Friday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.

Williams-Thompson, Joyce, 72, retired St. John Medical Center labor and delivery scrub technician, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Sanctuary Evangelistic Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Gardner, Harold David, 85, McDonnell Douglas milling machine operator and veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Zickefoose, Buddy, 79, mechanical electrician, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Mannford Assembly of God, Mannford. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Harrison, Eugene “Frank,” 83, veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Inola

Eaves, Marsha, 71, cancer registrar, died Monday, Oct. 14. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Fellowship Church North Campus, Amarillo, Texas. Cremation Society, Tulsa.

Mannford

Quinnett, Chris, 63, paint and drywall contractor, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Furr, Johnny J., 76, drywall worker and painter, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.

Skiatook

Crain, Vera June, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Tags

Load comments