TULSA
Breeden, Henrietta S., 69, Wendy’s manager, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Connery, William J., 63, Tulsa Public Schools bus driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 20. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, World Won for Christ Ministries. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Phillips, Lester D., 77, truck driver and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday and wake, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; service 9 a.m. Friday, Greater Sunrise Baptist Church; and graveside service noon Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Walters, Dorothy L, 89, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield customer service representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, in McKinney, Texas. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Calvary Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
Welsch, Thomas “Tom,” 84, retired Guaranty Loan & Investment co-owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Aldridge, William “Bill,” 87, welder and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First Assembly of God.
Peterson, Kenneth, 96, salesman and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
DePriest, Terry Alan Jr., 49, Production Manufacturing Co. estimator, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and memorial gathering 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, both at RiverCrest Event Center, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Smith, Vernon Ray, 93, retired Church of God Holiness minister, died Monday, Sept. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, Church of God Holiness, Coweta.
Owasso
Hendricks, Alice Jane, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Service 11 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Mowery.
Ketcherside, Donald Richard, 82, McDonnell Douglas tool and die specialist, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Owasso Church of Christ.
