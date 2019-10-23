TULSA
Adreon, Cynthia Ann, 57, certified nurse’s aide, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Alexander, Patricia Ann, 86, apartment manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Becknell, Delois Jennie “Penny,” 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Service 11 a.m. Friday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Brown, Bettie Jo, 91, office manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cope, Colleen, 90, food service manager, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.
Deon, Monica, 58, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Gibson, Blanche Wood, 92, Murphy Manufacturing gauge assembly worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Moore, Brandon Lee, 39, Army staff sergeant, died Monday, Oct. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
Regal, Donald A., 73, Regal Concrete owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shreck, Kay, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Christ Church Episcopal. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Stockdale, Harold K. Jr., 95, retired Williams Petroleum accountant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Johnson, J. Henry “Hank,” 98, retired Williams Pipeline electrical engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Sanders, Dora Verlene, 84, retired Hewlett-Packard administrator, died Thursday, Oct. 17, in Tulsa. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Whatley, Kenneth “Ken,” 97, American Airlines supervisor and Navy reservist, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Winford, Troy, 57, UPS driver, formerly of Claremore, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Rice Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Collinsville
Ray, Anthony Gene, 61, butcher. died Monday, Oct. 21. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Owasso
McKean, Adam Joseph, 36, lawyer and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 11. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.