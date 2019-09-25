Editor's Note

TULSA

Cline, Jim, 81, real estate investor, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Service noon Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.

Dickman, Jerry, 86, attorney and trustee, died Monday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, University of Tulsa Lorton Performing Arts Center. Moore’s Southlawn.

Duck, Marilyn, 63, journalist and newspaper editor, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Greece, Odis Jr., 82, industrial painter and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Griffith, Earl, 84, Air Force chief master sergeant, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

LaBuz, Loretta, 83, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Serenity Funeral Home.

Ramey, Howard Samuel, 64, machinist, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel.

Woolsey, Mary Jayne, 99, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21, in Broken Arrow. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Event Center, Bixby, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Dunlap, Lorraine, 65, petroleum purchasing manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 23. Service 4 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Jenks

Umholtz, John, 84, retired Tulsa police officer and state agent, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Oologah

Townes, Sharon Rose, 69, BP trainer, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Magnolia Memorial Gardens, Bristow. Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.

Skiatook

Hamblin, Jimmy Melvin “Jim,” 77, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain, died Monday. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home Chapel.

