TULSA
Framel, Richard, 55, South Pointe Chevrolet automotive service adviser, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Lytton, Robert S. “Bobby,” 63, self-employed painter, died Monday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Matyniak, Dorothy O., 95, retired Southwestern Bell administrative clerk, died Monday, Sept. 16. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Morrissey, Kate, 97, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
O’Connell, Robert R., 85, retired steelworker and Navy and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Service 3:30 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Zickefoose, Larry, 60, Tulsa Technology Center first-class stationary engineer, died Monday, Sept. 16. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Girkin, Chris, 50, computer programmer, died Saturday, Sept. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Kannady, Walter, 84, machinist, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Lytle, William “Bill,” 80, retired firefighter and Coast Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Robinson, Patty Jean, 91, Broken Arrow Public Schools secretary, died Monday, Sept. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Jenks
Thevatheril, Chacko, 76, Scholle IPN Corp. production technician, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Friday and service 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, both at St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Okmulgee
Penn, Raymond, 70, court clerk, died Friday, Sept. 13. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Okmulgee Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Owasso
Parker, John Henry Sr., 67, machinist and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Sept. 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Theis, Bradley James, 63, Murray Womble field technician and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hawthorne Bluff at Oologah Lake, Oologah. Mowery.
Sand Springs
McCracken, James “Rick,” 71, Baker Hughes operator, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Vickers, Clarence “Bob,” 88, retired Army chief warrant officer 2, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Angus Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.