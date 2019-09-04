TULSA
Carroll, Michael E., 72, WorldCom telecommunications director, died Monday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pinecrest Memorial Park, Alexander, Ark. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Garrison, Jewell Miller, 98, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Guckes, Margaret Rose Mills, 97, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug 31. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Johnson, Peter Isaac, 86, aviation engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Lloyd, Patricia Ann, 82, paralegal, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Redeemer Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Moore, Scott, 50, database engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Patton, Craig C., 68, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stanton, Donald, 84, machinist, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Van De Wiele, Katrina, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
Williams, David Brian, 43, UPS driver, died Monday, Sept. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery; reception following at Memorial Park Cemetery Family Center.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Barbee, Donna, 91, retired Ramsey Chevrolet bookkeeper, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Riverview Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Rybka, Gloria Jean (Conrad), 77, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Coweta
Drebenstedt, Melvin Ray, 68, steel factory worker, died Thursday, July 25. Graveside memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Zaught Cemetery, Webbers Falls. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Hominy
Pope, Amia Ellen, 91, Munsingwear seamstress, died Tuesday, Sept, 3. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Powell Funeral Home.
Jenks
Carr, Sherri Lee, 79, retired Jenks Public Schools receptionist, died Monday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Mounds
Barrett, Ray, 81, construction company owner, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Traditions, Kellyville.
Okmulgee
Booker, John D., 67, trucker and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, First Baptist Church, Preston. McClendon-Winters.
Malcom, Robert “Bob,” 97, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology carpentry instructor and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, Sept. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First Church of the Nazarene.
Marrs, Johney Cecil, 92, Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Morris Cemetery, Morris. McClendon-Winters.
Sand Springs
Sullivan, William “Benny,” 72, Sullivan’s Body Shop owner and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Memorial service 4 p.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.