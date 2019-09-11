Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Gourd, Mike, 65, wood craftsman, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service noon Thursday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel, Tahlequah.

Levy, Larry, 87, journalist and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Luker, Daniel C., 66, United Airlines baggage attendant, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

McClure, Elbert Lee, 69, self-employed and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 9. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.

Terry, William L., 94, heavy-equipment operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Central Cathedral Church. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.

Watson, Chelsey Renee, 30, retail salesclerk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and service 9:30 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Henshall, Peggy, 94, homemaker, died Monday, Sept. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Meadowcreek United Methodist Church.

Tags

Load comments