TULSA
Camuti, Dorthea Jean, 95, homemaker, died Saturday, April 11. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral Home. Private family services.
Ferguson, Gail R., 92, American Airlines vice president of base aircraft maintenance and Navy veteran, died Sunday, April 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hesselberth, Mark W., 61, Orkin exterminator, died Saturday, April 11. Services pending. Ninde Brookside. A
LaValley, Dale, 88, retired school principal, died Saturday, April 11. Memorial service pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Lay, Kevin C., 64, business owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 6. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Poore, Richard W. “Dick,” 86, Tulsa Post Card president, died Friday, April 10. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Roberts, Jim R., 79, former Progressive Brass vice president and general manager, died Sunday, April 12. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Smith, David States, 82, automobile warehouse worker, died Saturday, April 11. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
White, Virginia Ione, 89, homemaker, died Friday, April 10. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Marrs, Wanda, 84, retired from Bank of Oklahoma, died Sunday, April 12. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, on Bixby Funeral Service Facebook page.
Broken Arrow
Bates, Freda Estel, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, April 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Private family services.
Carlson, Marcella, 94, office clerk, died Sunday, April 12. Services pending. Garrett.
Sawyer, Doyle, 61, accountant, died Monday, April 13. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Claremore
Gates, James Robert, 99, retired Amoco engineer and World War II Army veteran, died Sunday, April 12. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Johnson, Barbara N., 82, homemaker, died Sunday, April 12. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Edwards, Emily, 58, flooring company business owner, died Saturday, April 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coweta
Edwards, Dalton, 93, American Airlines master aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 11. Private family services. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Harris, Bruce “John,” 68, truck driver, died Saturday, April 11. Viewing 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner.
Jacobs, Charlotte, 66, business owner, died Friday, April 10. Viewing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner.
Okmulgee
Burton, Wayne Lee, 71, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 11. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. Private family services. McClendon-Winters.
Sand Springs
Morgan, Doris, 79, homemaker, died Monday, April 13. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Services livestreamed 11 a.m. Thursday at vimeo.com/407291670.
Skiatook
Baker, Kenneth Houston, 37, Coca-Cola customer service representative, died Thursday, April 9. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
