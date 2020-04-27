TULSA
Arend, John R., 89, Inter-Chem founder, died Saturday, April 25. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Corbett, James “Jim,” 88, former pastor and retired state of Iowa employee, died Saturday, April 25. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby. Private services.
Derrevere, Lillian Catherine, 102, homemaker, died Saturday, April 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harmon, Ben J. Jr., 83, retired marine surveyor and consultant and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 26. Memorial service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Sample, William C. “Bill,” 91, retired Boeing electrician, died Sunday, April 26. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Private services.
Wright, Keith, 85, food service district manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 26. Celebration of life pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Ada
Powers, Thomas E., 81, chiropractor, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Kendrick McCartney Johnson, Pawhuska.
Bixby
Barthel, Abbie L., 95, homemaker, died Sunday, April 26. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service.
Brummett, Bobby Gene, 85, retired land surveyor and Brummett Surveyors & Associates owner, died Sunday, April 26. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Funeral Service. Memorial service pending.
Broken Arrow
Kirk, Pat, 78, auto repair office manager, died Friday, April 24. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dutch Mill Cemetery, Dutch Mill, Ark. Hayhurst.
Robinson, Lynn George, 78, principal, died Sunday, April 26. Celebration of life webcast at 3 p.m. Wednesday at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28390. Floral Haven.
Robinson, Tom, 80, Orscheln Farm & Home distribution center manager, died Wednesday, April 22. Graveside service was held Monday. Bryant, Great Bend, Kan.
Trice, Kenneth D., 65, Ambitech Engineering senior E&I designer, died Thursday, April 16. Memorial service pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Wigginton, Joycelyn, 67, U.S. Postal Service carrier, died Friday, April 17. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Hulbert
Bohannon, Marion Lee, 90, locksmith and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 24. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Inola
McCullough, William Nelson, 97, Air Force retiree, died Sunday, April 26. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Wright City
Kiser, Jimmy Leon, 78, Weyerhaeuser forklift mechanic, died Sunday, April 19. Graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21. Brumley, Broken Bow.
