TULSA

Barber, Jerry Wayne, 83, welder, died Saturday, April 4. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Durkee, Ed T., 55, carpenter, died Monday, April 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Harris, Lewis Franklin, 89, former Tulsa County commissioner and Navy and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, April 5. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Lewis, Claribel, 96, teacher’s aide, died Saturday, April 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Meaders, Margaret “Peggy,” 101, homemaker, died Thursday, April 2. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sasser, Agnes Virginia, 86, retired licensed practical nurse, died Sunday, April 5. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Keota Cemetery, Keota. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Mason, John, 58, millwright, died Saturday, April 4. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Chouteau

Mooney, Gary, 78, millwright, died Friday, March 27. No services planned. Shipman, Wagoner.

Muskogee

Tuscher, Wesley, 65, died Wednesday, April 1. No services planned. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.

Owasso

Hoffman, Jennifer Lynn, 22, Verinovum administrative assistant and Tulsa Community College nursing student, died Tuesday, March 31. Services pending. Mowery.

