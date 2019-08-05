Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Bagby, Patricia, 90, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Bright, Sally, 84, college professor, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Deas, Terry, 75, retired from Xerox and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Phillips, Isabelle Hatton, 73, Tulsa Public Schools educator, died Friday, Aug. 2. Services pending. Jack’s.

Ryder, Stephen Wilson, 46, information technology specialist, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Martin, Paul Leonard, 95, retired American Airlines mechanic and Free Will Baptist minister, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.

Catoosa

Aven, Carl Cato III, 82, pharmacist, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Healing Grace Church, Tulsa. Mowery, Owasso.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hubbard, Don Lee, 72, Highway Patrol trooper and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Aug. 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Coweta

Lagers, Martha Ann, 76, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 3, in Broken Arrow. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home.

Hominy

Jewell, Ronald, 77, diesel mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Prue. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Marchant, Fred L., 96, accountant and World War II Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 3. No services planned. Green Hill, Sapulpa.

Mannford

Harness, Barbara “Bobbie,” 82, retired business owner, died Thursday, Aug. 1. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Owasso

Greenwood, Robert L., 69, engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Talbot, Pat, 52, Cisco Systems business development manager, died Saturday, Aug. 3. Services pending. Mowery.

Tags

Load comments