TULSA
Cox, Michael A., 59, Lot-A-Burger cook, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Durkee, Naoma, 90, retired from Zebco, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Stanleys.
Goble, Wayne Jr., 82, real estate developer and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. No services planned. Cremation Society.
Haring, Robert W. “Bob,” 86, former Tulsa World executive editor, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Stanleys Funeral Service Chapel.
Jones, H. Rodman “Rod,” 98, retired University of Tulsa professor and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Keeney, Melva Neal, 96, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Kiser, Howard, 83, Energy Exchanges assembly worker, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Lyon, Patsy L., 94, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Stanleys.
Moydell, Henry E., 96, Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Murphy, Beryl Canaday, 98, retired Cities Service administrative assistant, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Northcutt, William M. “Bill,” 85, city of Tulsa assistant city attorney, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Perry, Sallie, 67, advertising sales representative, died Friday, Aug. 23. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Price, Judy Karen, 75, Public Service Company of Oklahoma customer service employee, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Raley, Bruce R., 74, Raley Pharmacy owner and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Aug. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Slocum, Otis, 88, minister and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Smith, Wilburn Ray, 70, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma benefits manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 19. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Full Gospel Family Outreach Ministries. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Stroud, A. Logan, 77, certified public accountant, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Wright, Mary “Jo,” 92, teacher, died Friday, Aug. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bokoshe
Norris, Donald Roger, 85, retired from Whirlpool, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Mallory-Martin, Spiro.
Broken Arrow
Wetzel, Rhonda L., 66, attorney, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Baker, Jo, 90, Sinclair and ARCO secretary, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Geary
Deevers, Christopher Lynn, 35, mud engineer and Army and National Guard veteran, died Friday, Aug. 23. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Turner.
Jenks
Hooper, Jerry B. Shiflett, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 25. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
