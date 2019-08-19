Editor's Note

TULSA

Bonner, Larry G., 94, retired Army colonel, died Tuesday, Aug. 13. Memorial graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Deerinwater, Alfred Lee, 86, Postal Service officer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Dickens, Janie Lea, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Goins, Glenda Sheryl, 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly Of God. Heath-Griffith.

Ramsey, Max R., 90, retired Tulsa firefighter and Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 19. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Stacy, Hazel, 89, Amoco systems analyst, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Coweta

Raimond, William J., 80, American Airlines hazardous materials manager, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Haskell

Adams, Shirley, 78, teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, First Baptist Church, Mounds. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Jenks

King, Jim, 69, minister and musician, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Kiefer

Charles, Guy Davis, 87, upholstery shop owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Mounds

Hurt, Bobby Joe Sr., 83, glass consultant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Owasso

Fisher, Kenneth “KJ,” 89, steel fabricator, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Collinsville Community Church, Collinsville. Green Hill.

Prue

Clark, Volley, 76, electrician, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sand Springs

Cotner, Howard Eugene, 92, retired Tulsa Area United Way executive director and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.

