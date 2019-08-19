TULSA
Bonner, Larry G., 94, retired Army colonel, died Tuesday, Aug. 13. Memorial graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Deerinwater, Alfred Lee, 86, Postal Service officer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Dickens, Janie Lea, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Goins, Glenda Sheryl, 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly Of God. Heath-Griffith.
Ramsey, Max R., 90, retired Tulsa firefighter and Navy veteran, died Monday, Aug. 19. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Stacy, Hazel, 89, Amoco systems analyst, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Coweta
Raimond, William J., 80, American Airlines hazardous materials manager, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Haskell
Adams, Shirley, 78, teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, First Baptist Church, Mounds. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Jenks
King, Jim, 69, minister and musician, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Kiefer
Charles, Guy Davis, 87, upholstery shop owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Mounds
Hurt, Bobby Joe Sr., 83, glass consultant and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Owasso
Fisher, Kenneth “KJ,” 89, steel fabricator, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Collinsville Community Church, Collinsville. Green Hill.
Prue
Clark, Volley, 76, electrician, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Cotner, Howard Eugene, 92, retired Tulsa Area United Way executive director and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.