TULSA
Athens, Mary, 90, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Bartholic, Kimberly Marie, 59, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug 11. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Benjamin, Darryn, 25, student, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Chimenti, Debra, 56, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Clare, Florence Lucile, 94, retired Baptist Book Store office clerk, died Friday, Aug. 9. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Skiatook. Ninde Brookside.
Comtois, Stephen, 70, Blue Cross Blue Shield systems developer, died Friday, Aug. 9. Memorial rosary 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and memorial Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Gurkowski, Hazel, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Aug 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home; rosary noon Friday Aug. 16, and funeral Mass 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church; and reception 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, St. Pius X Catholic Church Dorney Hall.
Hanna, Ronald F., 85, American Airlines pilot and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McGinty, Helen M., 82, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 9. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Tilman, Rita, 81, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Wake 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sand Springs
Hicks, Dixie Lee, 92, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
