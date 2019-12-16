TULSA
Casey, Ruth Marie, 88, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Dobson, Howard E., 73, Continental Airlines maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
Keathley, Randy, 67, carpenter and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Mandeville, Patricia L. “Patsy,” 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Merrywell, Oma Lee, 86, retail saleswoman, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Tyler, Enid, 92, retired registered nurse, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Christ Church Episcopal. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
VanBuskirk-Powell, Susan Marie, 48, hotel front desk clerk, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Yeldell, Phyllis, 95, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, North Lewis Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Peters-Stumpff, Skiatook.
Young, Benjamin Kenneth, 85, Macy’s retail manager, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitation 1-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, both at First United Methodist Church, Heber Springs, Ark. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Broken Arrow
Stevens, Leona, 92, cook, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Martellaro, Carl, 84, Army butcher and Air Force military police officer, died Monday, Dec. 9. Visitation 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso, and graveside service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sweeten Cemetery, Inola.
Jennings
Stobaugh, Donald Lee Sr., 91, Glencoe High School teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Mannford
Remington, Janice Lee, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitations 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Friday, Grace Family Worship Center; and service 2 p.m. Friday, Grace Family Worship Center.
Nowata
Julien, Donald Rayner, 80, retired Reasor’s produce worker and Air Force veteran, died Thursday. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sperry. Sien-Shelton, Skiatook.
Owasso
Leake, Billy Wayne, 82, Bill Leake Construction owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 15. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Bagherikhalili, Fatemeh, 60, tailor, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Prayer service Tuesday afternoon, Masjid Al Salam Mosque, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Skiatook
Reeves, Jimmy Ray, 85, oil field pumper and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 16, in Claremore. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Free Will Baptist Church.
