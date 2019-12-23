TULSA
Detwiler, Marie, 95, real estate, died Monday, Dec. 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Montereau Nursing Chapel. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ed, William “Doug,” 74, PSO control room operator and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Ellsworth, Nedra, 87, Amoco secretary, died Monday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hoagland, Helen Josephine, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Knell, Paul Arthur, 69, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
McCall, Yoshiko Higa, 81, hairdresser, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Roff, Bill, 83, retired Bill's Aircraft owner, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, IOOF Cemetery, Neosho, Mo.
Wadley, Troy Wayne, 82, Yellow Freight truck driver, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Walling, Kenneth Ray (Ken), 68, Cimerex retired accountant and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Waterdown, Jennie Deloris, 80, retired Petty's Fine Foods assistant manager, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel and graveside service, Gideon Cemetery, Blue Spring.
Watson, Nancy Ann, 59, Triad Eye Medical Clinic medical billing, died Friday, Dec. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Whitacre, Jon D., 80, Aladdin Glass owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brister, Karen, 72, education media specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Sapulpa.
Brown, Christopher, 35, DirecTV IT representative, died Friday, Dec. 20. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home.
Chaney, Richard, 88, engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Geiser, Weaber Neil, 94, veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Kirby, Joan, 63, collection supervisor, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Shrier, Brenda Irene, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Mass of Christian burial noon Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Bixby Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
McGrew, Charles M. Sr., 82, pastor, died Friday, Dec. 20. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Grace Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Turrentine, Opal Faye, 80, Walmart retail sales clerk, died Monday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Mounds
Tittle, John, 83, letter carrier, died Friday, Dec. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Nowata
Wickham, Helen, 90, Otasco store owner and teacher, died Friday, Dec. 20. No services planned. Heath-Griffith, Tulsa.
Owasso
Doughty, Marilyn Dawn, 95, homemaker, died Sunday, Dec. 22. Services pending. Mowery.
Dubois, Claudia Jean, 66, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Odle, Betty Louise, 92, clerical worker, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Elm Leach Cemetery, Leach. Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa.
Terlton
McCracken, Ronny “Ron” Paul, 52, Turn Around Welding Services corporate manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
