TULSA
Bell, Sylvia Marie, 89, SSC shipping and receiving employee, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dennis, Thomas, 72, sandblaster crew chief and National Guard veteran, died Monday, Dec. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Hanks, Charles Leonard Jr., 54, residential painter and musician, died Friday, Dec. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Jackman, Margie A., 90, retired teacher, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Ninde Brookside.
Johnson, Judith E. “Judy,” 80, U.S. Bankruptcy Court executive assistant, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Leston, Bobbie June, 87, Zebco Corp. factory worker, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Tilly, Virgil S. III, 61, retired insurance agent, died Monday, Dec. 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Wakefield, Jack Lee, 92, construction worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Walker, Melany J., 59, hairstylist, died Monday, Dec. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Wallack, Robert “Bob,” 87, retired oil field supply salesman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Conley, Walter Jr. 93, police officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Visitation 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Eells, Ronald Calvert, 84, veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Hepola, Margaret, 76, Atlas Life underwriter, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Neel, Kristin R., 43, homemaker, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Spesert, Pamela Kay, 57, Dollar Tree manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Services pending.
Chouteau
Woodson, Charles “Chuck,” 79, research and development scientist, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Dec. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mallett Funeral Home, Wagoner.
Claremore
Talley, Richard Franklin, 79, heating and air worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 4. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Easton Baptist Church, Tulsa. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.
Gentry, Ark.
Keeling, James “Bryan,” 56, Browers and Associates senior foreman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs.
Owasso
Jones, David Wayne, 61, died Saturday, Nov. 30. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Friendship Baptist Church. Dighton-Moore.
Porter
Blackwell, David Gene, 71, retired Safeway warehouse order filler, died Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Services pending.
Terlton
Hargis, Robert Clarence Sr., 79, retired truck driver, Walmart greeter and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 8. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.