TULSA

Baker, Sandra D. (Marlow), 85, retired security guard, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Community Church. Johnson, Sperry.

Barron, Patsy F., 81, retired data technician, died Friday, Jan. 31. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Farmer, Anna, 86, children’s caretaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. No other services planned.

Hight, Virginia Lee, 92, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Light, Ruby Irene, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Parke, Bobby, 75, certified public accountant, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Smith, Jeffery L., 77, retired Mass Mutual insurance and investment adviser, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Breedlove, William “Bill,” 97, maintenance manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Haymes, Marsha, 82, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

White, Harlan, 94, retired minister and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby. Private family services.

Catoosa

Sherwood, William A. Jr., 75, television master control engineer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Jenks

Brown, Rebecca Lynn, 61, speech pathologist, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Southern Hills Baptist Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

McNair, Donald Gene, 84, retired Don’s Auto Sales owner, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

