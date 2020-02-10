Editor's Note

TULSA

Brewer, Bobby Ray, 78, former Union Auto Sales owner, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, Hulbert.

Chadwick, Charles Sr., 91, minister, died Friday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church. Cremation Society.

Glidden, Gloria Dawn, 67, commercial real estate broker, died Friday, Feb 7. Services pending. Stanleys.

Moguin, Cynthia Jo “Cindy,” 69, office manager, died Friday, Feb 7. Services pending. Stanleys.

Sexton, Vance Bradley “Brad,” 64, retired Jim Glover Chevrolet sales executive, died Friday, Feb. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.

Shoun, Michael D., 73, Treco Oil materials handler, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 10-11 a.m Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Smith, Gene “Hudson,” 92, retired Conoco accountant, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City; and memorial celebration 2 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Smith, Jeffery L., 77, retired Mass Mutual insurance and investments adviser, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Afton

Wilks, Pam, 56, paralegal, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Madalene, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Baker, Maxine E., 66, nurse, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Garnett Road Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Day, Martin O., 89, Martin Day Homes homebuilder and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Mann, Thelma F., 87, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.

Moore, Jerry Wayne, 73, retired Bell South network technician and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 9, in Muskogee. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.

Sinclair, Keith, 79, Service Manager and Army reservist, died Monday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Clearview Baptist Church.

Coweta

Graham, Melinda Jean, 66, Coweta Public Schools cafeteria worker, died Friday, Jan. 24, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.

Hominy

Glasgow, Lola, 89, dental office manager, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Powell.

Liberty Mounds

Roberts, Phyllis, 74, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.

Owasso

Higbee, Douglas Glenn, 75, Subway owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Griffith, Donald Edward Sr., 78, stationary engineer, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Caldwell, Tray LaWayne Sr., 60, retired Tulsa firefighter and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 8, in Tulsa. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Canyon Road Baptist Church, Tulsa. Palmer Marler, Cushing.

Sperry

Gaffney, Rita Jane “Janie,” 59, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 7. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sperry Christian Church. Johnson.

