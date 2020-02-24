TULSA
Bettcher, Marjorie Ann, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Eastland Baptist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Cox, Jim, 65, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Fisher, Linda Sue, 71, meat processor, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Flippo, Annice, 98, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Grice, Hazel Corraine, 94, died Thursday Feb. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Inverness Founders Hall Covenant Living. Serenity.
Mayfield, Robert Gregory, 57, died Friday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Morgan, Naomi Faye (Cope), 88, retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Nail, Robert Eric, 74, dentist, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rachels, Mark Everett, 56, electrician, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Reck, Russell Jr., 54, lumber executive, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Shurtleff, Dorothy, 92, real estate agent, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Taylor, Peggy Jane, 92, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Thompson, Dalena, 65, Tulsa Public Schools custodian, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Memorial service 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, First Baptist Owasso Calvary Campus, Tulsa. Moore’s Memory.
Tucker, Albert DeWayne, 63, contract worker and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Haffner, James Sr., 82, farmer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Church of God. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Brinkley, Robert, 69, Vance Air Force Base environmental engineer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Hanchette, Jay, 87, AMCO accountant, and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Floral Haven.
Catoosa
Spencer, Scott, 51, psychiatric technician, died Friday, Feb. 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Chelsea
Spurlock, Dorsey Eugene “Gene,” 88, U.S. Department of Agriculture employee, died Friday, Feb. 21. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Chelsea Funeral Home.
Claremore
Johnston, Wayne A., 87, truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Williams, James Franklin, 86, retired from Crane Carrier, died Sunday, Feb. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, Skiatook.
Coweta
Kuebler, Denny Lee, 72, retired Quality Products and Sales office sales associate, died Friday, Feb. 21, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Hallett
Travis, Brian Jack, 58, truck driver and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Owasso
Cunningham, Lois Jean, 78, banker, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Detherow, Ronald E., 83, real estate broker, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Nimal, John B. II, 84, Aircraft Accessories of Oklahoma aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Mowery.
Sallisaw
Jones, John Archer, 97, general store owner and World War II Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Wooster Funeral Home, Pauls Valley, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Akins Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Givens, Peggy, 93, retired IBM plant manager, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Wagoner
Brown, Gary M., 77, hospital food services worker and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 22. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
