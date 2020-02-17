TULSA
Creel, Leola C., 82, office trainer, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation noon-8 p.m.Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Dyche, Harold, 78, retired cabinet maker, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Gajan, Francis R., 80, retired Southwest Power Administration director, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Guthrie, Donald, 76, Nelson Electric and Flight Safety International production planner, died Saturday Feb. 15. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Parkview Baptist Church.
Kehn, Donald E., 89, pattern maker, died Monday, Jan. 13. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday. Montereau Retirement Community Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Meyer, John William, 87, retired Yuba Heat Exchanger accountant, died Friday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Nolley, George O., 83, oil company owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Service 11 a.m. Friday, John Knox Presbyterian Church. Stanleys.
Schaefer, Patricia M., 79, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
White, Virginia V., 88, Texaco Inc. legal secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 16. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Victory Christian Center. Moore’s Southlawn.
Whittenburg, Michael, 69, machinist and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Cremation Society.
Wilson, Teralee Carol, 75, home health aide, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home, Skiatook.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ellis, Rick, 74, real estate appraiser, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Southwood Bible Church, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Geren, Mary, 94, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Harris, Edgar, 82, Xerox copies technician, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Broken Arrow Funeral & Cremation.
Heller, Bill D., 77, mobile home park owner, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Schluneger, Steven, 88, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Still, B. Ray, 88, Atlantic Richfield administrator and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Locust Grove
Garrison, Dewey A., 79, retired Tulsa Fire Department captain and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Locust Grove Funeral Home Chapel.
