TULSA
Brand, J.N., 85, retired Tulsa World security officer and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Burton, Calvin Patrick, 63, Dover Corp. and McDonnell Douglas machinist, died Friday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Jack’s.
Cardwell, Brandon Lee, 28, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Haskins, Wanda Jean, 87, retired from Lowrance Electronics, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Irby, Judith Ann, 74, retired teacher, died Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.
Jaffe, Marvin Charles, 86, retired DeVries International salesman, died Monday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Jones, Victor Darnell Sr., 57, sky cap, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Jack’s.
Joyce, William J., 83, lawyer and retired Air Force colonel, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Kelley, James L. “Jim,” 98, retired American Airlines power plant overhaul manager and World War II and Korean War Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow.
Kittrell, Winifred “Kay,” 81, retired technical librarian, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Littrell, John-Jon Wesley, 50, The M.E.T. site attendant, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Eastland Assembly. Moore’s Southlawn.
Oleinick, Glenda “Kay,” 76, registered nurse, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, B’nai Emunah Synagogue. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Shannon, Clifford A. Jr., 73, Crane Carrier parts manager, died Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta.
Van De Wiele, Ann Marie, 76, retired Tulsa Public Schools math teacher, died Friday, Jan. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kirk of the Hills. Serenity.
Worrell, Lesley Ray, 71, minister of music, John 3:16 minister and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Angus Acres Baptist Church, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Blevins, Gary “Doc,” 69, pastor and Union High School athletics announcer, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Union Multipurpose Activity Center, Tulsa.
Clark, F. Nadine, 86, nursing home caregiver, died Monday, Jan. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Nordyke, Ginger, 82, bank clerk, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Services pending. Broken Arrow Funeral & Cremation.
Cleveland, Okla.
Adams, Paula, 68, site manager, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Blair, Carol, 79, music teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Grove
Kresse, Edith J., 90, formerly of Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 25, in Horton, Kan. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service Chapel.
Jenks
Elliott, Brian, 56, retired high school teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home, Bristow, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Abiding Harvest Church, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Chaloupek, Randi, 69, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jennings Cemetery Chapel, Jennings. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Tahlequah
Alberty, Dewey, 93, mechanic and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green Country Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service noon Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
