TULSA
Andrus, Andrew, 95, city supervisor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Stanleys.
Belbas, Peggy, 92, retired Sun Oil Co. land secretary, died Monday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Caldwell, LaFerne, 82, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cates, Phyllis Ann, 78, retired restaurant cashier, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service noon Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Cavaness, George W., 90, educator, died Monday, Jan. 6. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Chalakee, Daniel L., 85, retired Hale-Halsell warehouseman and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Wake 7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Floyd, Donna Jo, 77, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.
Hensley, Michael J., 74, barber, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Sims, Jeannell, 60, veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gosney, Harley, 80, Shell Oil executive office operations manager, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Jones, Earnest , 76, route man, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Stickles, Nell D. Corn, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Jennings
Wren, David Lee Allen, 71, Wren Plumbing owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Okmulgee
McClure, Donald Paul, 62, Eagle Redi-Mix Concrete supervisor, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bixby. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Wantiez, Jessie, 92, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Apostolic Life Church.
Ponca City
McArthur, Gale, 90, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Trout.
Sapulpa
Robertson, Bill G., 86, accountant and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 4. Visitation 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.