TULSA
Foster, Clyde Thomas, 84, CRC Pipeline personnel director and courier, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Southwest Church of the Nazarene.
Fulps, Dan C., 83, Fadler Co. Inc. president, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harlan, Sharon, 68, Warehouse Market office manager, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Henry, Holly, 27, dental assistant, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church.
Johnson, Rosemary Howard, 92, interior designer, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jones, Karen Leondra, 70, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office highway crew chief, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Service pending. Jack’s.
Jordan, Helen Margaret, 93, Baxter Laboratories employee, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Fort Smith, Ark. Moore’s Rosewood.
Norwood, Dave, 79, electrical estimator, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Southwood Baptist Church.
White, Carl S. Jr., 64, general contractor, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Eby, Edith M., 73, medical assistant, died Monday, Jan. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aspen Park Baptist Church.
Sheneman, John, 79, Boeing senior maintenance mechanic and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Long, Bill L., 86, retired IGA grocery store owner, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery, Hominy.
Inola
Crampton, Wayne, 81, truck driver and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mannford
Beck, Bobbie Helen (Cottrell), 83, retired Stillwater National Bank vice president, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Owasso
Phillips, Rachel, 35, music teacher, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Sand Springs
Pruitt, Charley Wesley, 69, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Mark Griffith Riverside.
Wagoner
Reynolds, Jerry, 81, X-ray technician and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. AdamsCrest, Tulsa.
