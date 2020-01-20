TULSA
Binkley, Charles, 90, mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Crosstown Church of Christ. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Blankenship, David, 86, aerospace public relations employee, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Clark, Dona Beth, 68, medical industry clerical worker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Elliott, Lewis A. Jr., 69, machinist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Estep, JoNell, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Marston, Helen Marie, 92, retired Southwest United office manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Millan, Arnulfo R., 57, landscaper, died Monday, Jan. 20. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
Sawyer, Juanda, 84, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 17. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Spraker, Frances S., 90, Army Corps of Engineers accountant, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Rosewood Funeral Home; and service 3 p.m. Friday, Mount Scott Kiowa United Methodist Church, Lawton. Moore's Southlawn.
Wells, Nancy, 86, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Williamson, Ted A., 65, retired Cox Communications installer, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Gleason, James W., 90, ranch hand and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of Christ.
Bixby
Carpenter, Odell, 86, retired Baptist minister, died Sunday, Jan. 19, in Tulsa. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel, Tulsa.
Kulp, Hazel R., 95, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 19, in Owasso. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Brown, Linda Carol, 68, Western Filter inside sales representative, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Northside Christian Church. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Porter, Charles, 78, police officer, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Wilkins, Alice, 86, hairdresser, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Morris
McChesney, H.G. “Mac,” 92, geologist and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Mounds
Sherwood, Suzanne, 85, real estate broker, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel, Beggs, followed by graveside service at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa.
Okmulgee
Nickels, Lonnie B. Jr., 90, retired plasterer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Skyview Baptist Church, Okemah. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Prue
Weaver, Susie, 56, Safety Training Systems employee, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Weaver, Wesley, 62, retired Jenks firefighter, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Sutterfield, Irene, 96, retired Commander Mills cotton mill seamstress, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Sand Springs Church of God. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Caldwell, Kevin Scott Sr., 59, assistant funeral director and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel. Palmer Marler, Cushing.
Powers, Ronald "Ron," 79, retired from the Marine Corps, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Slaton, Mac LaVee, 81, nuclear engineer and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church. Green Hill.
