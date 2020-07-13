TULSA
Bailey, Adron Leon, 97, painter and World War II Army veteran, died Thursday, July 9. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Banks, Julia M, 70, retired Tulsa Public Schools educator, died Monday, July 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, SpiritLife Church. Ninde Brookside.
Garrison, Vernon, 79, mechanic, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Harper, Joy Lee, 80, homemaker, died Friday, July 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Jacobs, Stacy Anne, 44, massage therapist, died Monday, July 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
LeClaire, Joseph, 69, electrical coordinator design III, died Tuesday, July 3. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Owen, John M. “Johnny,” 70, industrial sales representative, died Friday, July 10. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church. Reynolds & AdamsCrest.
Oxlaj, Christy, 33, laundromat attendant, died Friday, July 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Templin, Terrence P., 88, mail carrier and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, July 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Underwood, Claudia, 72, Hillcrest Health Care System regional vice president of human resources, died Friday, July 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Aston, Sharron, 68, waitress, died Friday, July 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Coweta
Wagner, Kayla Sue, 31, died Wednesday, July 8. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Denver
Pickens, Christy, 46, state government field inspector, died Thursday, June 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Glenpool
Colbert, Ramona Mary, 91, retired custodian, died Saturday, July 11. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Rosencutter Cemetery, Tulsa.
Mannford
Rinehart, Phara (Greenquiest), 79, rancher, died Sunday, July 12. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Okmulgee
Peeler, Robert “Bob,” 89, glassworker and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, July 9. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
McIntire, David C., 71, console operator and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 11. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Jackson, Doyle, 86, service station equipment owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 9. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Church of God. Traditions, Kellyville.
Wyandotte
Daylight, Larry Clayton, 70, college professor, died Friday, July 10. Graveside service was held Monday. Paul Thomas, Miami, Okla.
