TULSA
Birkes, Adrienna C., 102, registered nurse, died Sunday, July 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Catlin, Joan, 61, insurance industry account manager, died Friday, July 3. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Schaudt’s.
Dean, Ruth Jeanette, 90, office accountant, died Monday, July 6. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Elam, Dale Q., 79, EMR Service Co. owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Garland, Jerry Donald, 80, trailer equipment company owner, died Saturday, July 4. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Glidden, Peter, 76, geologist and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 5. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Porter, Chris “Shadow,” 53, truck driver, died Saturday, July 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Tippeconnic, David James, 80, Phillips Petroleum Co. vice president and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, July 5. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kazmierczak, Walter, 77, American Airlines computer systems engineer, died Thursday, July 2. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Merritt, Johnnie Earl, 76, Holland Hall maintenance engineer and Air Force and Coast Guard veteran, died Saturday, July 4. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Claremore
Aery, Fern, 87, homemaker, died Friday, July 3. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and graveside inurnment 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, Oakhaven Memorial Gardens.
Cleveland, Okla.
Morris, Brandy, 42, habilitation training specialist, died Friday, July 3. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery.
Collinsville
Cagle, Buddy Lee Sr., 89, race car driver, died Tuesday, June 30. Memorial service 7 p.m. Saturday, Port City Raceway, Tulsa.
Grove
Housewright, Sylvester Eugene “Gene,” 84, died Sunday, July 5. Visitation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home.
Pawhuska
Brave, David, 61, chef and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, July 5. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 8 a.m. Wednesday, both at Wakon Iron Community Center, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
