TULSA

Barron, Carolyn Walker, 76, flight attendant, died Saturday, July 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Parsons-Canoe-Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, Collinsville.

Blazer, Ruth Helen “Doode,” 96, homemaker, died Monday, July 22. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Lewis, Guy, 90, frozen food pioneer, died Friday, July 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service noon Friday, Aug. 2, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.

Saunders, C. Denny, 87, financial executive, died Friday, July 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Moore’s Rosewood.

Washington, Carol Sue, 63, died Monday, July 22. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Beaver, Derrill Boswell, 74, business owner, died Saturday, July 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Cleveland, Okla.

Collins, David W., 62, JD Young office manager, died Saturday, July 27. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Hallett

Donnelly, Jack, 82, retired welder, died Saturday, July 27. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Terlton. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Skiatook

Willingham, James, 76, home builder and Navy veteran, died Monday, July 29. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff.

Westville

Laffoon, Jack, 90, retired maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 26. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Impact Church. Parsons-Canoe-Beggs, Collinsville.

