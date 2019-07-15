TULSA
Bowen, Jerry Dale, 66, pipeline systems planner, died Saturday, July 13. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cowan Ward, Kay, 81, homemaker, died Saturday, July 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Cremation Society.
Cox, Robert W., 74, oil and gas attorney, died Saturday, July 13. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Davis, Rushton Eric, 78, computer systems engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, New Haven United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s.
Dills, Joey Dobson, 67, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. area insurance senior vice president, died Monday, July 15. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Diven, Virginia L., 91, homemaker, died Sunday, July 14. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Heard, James M., 86, insurance adjuster, died Tuesday, June 18. Memorial service 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Chapel in the Woods. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stegall, Ben, 79, Securitas security guard, died Tuesday, July 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Tulsa Elks Lodge #946. Moore’s Southlawn.
Warren, Billy Sr., 80, Bill’s Roofing owner, died Sunday, July 14. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Wiggins, Delton, 76, retired from the Army, died Friday, July 12. No local services planned. AdamsCrest.
Young-Gomez, Sandy, 69, Caco-Che Motors owner, died Saturday, July 13. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Huff, Ryan L., 43, Oklahoma Connections Academy assistant principal, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland.
Bixby
Gadberry, Charlsie A., 86, retired Southwestern Bell accounting clerk, died Sunday, July 14. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Leonard & Marker.
Walling, D.L., 79, retired Occidental Petroleum human resources director, died Saturday, July 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Raley, Roger, 87, B.R. Hutson supervisor, died Wednesday, July 10. Services pending. Garrett.
Woolery, Jerry, 84, retired Jenks Public Schools bus driver and Navy veteran, died Friday, July 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home; service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Claremore
Collins, William Curtis, 87, marble polisher and Army veteran, died Friday, July 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Brown, Lori B., 50, homemaker, died Friday, July 12. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black.
Trimble, Loyd Wesley, 88, retired AT&T installer and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 14. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Bippus, Donald Eugene, 82, jet mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Coweta
Kendzierski, Crystal Joy, 42, Jones Riverside Airport air traffic controller and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, July 13, in Bristow. Services pending. Brown.
Haskell
Beene, Roger Lee Sr., 65, hazmat truck driver, died Friday, July 5. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Sand Springs
Selby, George Preston, 92, retired accountant and Coast Guard veteran, died Sunday, July 14, in Tulsa. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Fanning, Travis, 47, construction worker, died Saturday, June 29. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
