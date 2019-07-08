TULSA
Arnold, Floral, 87, secretary, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cooper, David Lee, 84, retired from the Marine Corps, died Wednesday, July 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, both at Gary Kelly’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Cooper, Terry, 73, retired radio producer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, July 4. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Elliott, Robert Edward, 69, auto glass maker, died Wednesday, June 26. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Keatley, Mary Joe, 99, retired Tulsa Public Schools director of psychiatry, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Stanleys.
Mendenhall, Franciel “Fran,” 97, homemaker, died Sunday, July 7. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Stephenson, Betty L., 84, Tulsa Teachers Credit Union loan officer, died Saturday, July 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wright, William “Bill,” 88, retired from McDonnell Douglas, died Friday, July 5. Service 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Yates, Robert Roddis, 53, Pro Piping & Fabrication welder, died Monday, July 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Wheeler, Cheryl Lynn, 56, died Tuesday, July 2. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel.
Bristow
Barb, Melvin V., 91, retired Mobile Oil engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 7. Private family services. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Bruce, Tony Lee, 75, retired banker, died Sunday, July 7. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Carter, Wanda “Sue,” 75, receptionist for Hayhurst Funeral Home and Dr. Mackey’s office, died Saturday, July 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, The Assembly.
Gall, Ralph, 72, culinary salesman and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, July 7. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Lemmons, Mary, 89, school cook, died Monday, July 8. Services pending. Garrett.
McLennan, Lyndon Gale “Slim,” 89, died Wednesday, July 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Nowata. Benjamin, Nowata.
Schwabauer, John, 99, retired steel plant manager and machinist and World War II Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 7. Private family services. Bixby Funeral Service.
Sutton, Bonnie Jean, 91, retired Zebco machinist, died Sunday, July 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
cleveland, Okla.
Wills, Donna, 84, tax preparer, died Wednesday, July 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Chapman-Black.
Cushing
Goad, Jimmie “Jim,” 82, retired Grand River Dam Authority supervisor, died Sunday, July 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Davis.
Jenks
Longo, Tonya Chesser, 60, bookkeeper, died Sunday, June 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Poplin, Wanda June, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, July 6. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Rogers, Ark.
White, Dolores Cash, 85, retired from Webb and Bentonville insurance agencies, died Saturday, July 6. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, both at First Christian Church, Bentonville. Stockdale-Moody.
Stillwater
Bertenshaw, Thomas Gordon, 83, college professor, died Thursday, July 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Strode Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Rogers, Elizabeth, 101, teacher, died Thursday, July 4. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Strode Funeral Home, and memorial service 1:30 Monday, First Christian Church.
