Conners, Michael, 45, marketing director, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dixon, Mary Jo Louise, 71, oil and gas landman, died Thursday, June 11. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Stanleys.
Falvey, Jill, 44, Tulsa Public Schools teacher and educator, died Sunday, June 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Gilkey, Thomas A., 92, oil field supply industry supervisor and Air Force veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, June 15, in Clearwater, Okla. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Southwood Baptist Church.
Givens, Raymond “Max,” 78, car wash equipment business owner, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, both Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Harper, Ken Allen, 75, died Thursday, June 11. Virtual memorial service pending. Resthaven, Shawnee.
Huffman, Ruth H., 98, homemaker, died Saturday, June 13. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
McConnell, Billy, 80, business owner, died Saturday, June 13. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Vian Garden of Memories Cemetery, Vian.
Miser, Barbara, 86, Liberty Press co-owner, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Peterson, Janice E., 77, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone service technician, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Shaddox, Oliver D. Jr., 99, salesman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 14. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Sherman, Jimmie Lynn, 87, retired city of Tulsa employee and Army Veteran, died Saturday, May 30. Private family services. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Smith, Mary Warren, 67, seamstress, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Thornburgh, Patrick, 86, retired from U.S. Postal Service and Navy veteran, died Thursday, June 11. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Bixby Funeral Service.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hall, Brian, 64, medical doctor, died Sunday, June 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Skaggs, Roy Allen, 82, retired construction superintendent and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 14. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Whiteley, Larry, 79, retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and funeral 10 a.m. Friday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby Funeral service.
Willis, Myrtle Lea, 91, retired truck farmer, died Monday, June 15. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Gill, Ruby, 98, upholsterer, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Mangrum, Michael Patrick, 60, construction manager, died Thursday, June 11. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Clark, Matthew Thomas, 36, cook, died Sunday, April 26, in Austin, Texas. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Ryals, Shane E., 23, welder, died Sunday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Vesper, Shirley Ann, 81, homemaker, died Saturday, June 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
