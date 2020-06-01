TULSA
Heerwagen, Jacqueline L., 90, registered nurse, died Sunday, May 31. Viewing 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
McArthur, Toni Ann, 75, retired city of Tulsa payroll administrator, died Monday, June 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
McKelvey, Katherine, 95, sales secretary, died Sunday, March 29. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Friday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Turinetti, John, 54, bartender, died Sunday, May 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Williams, Larry Gene, 67, veteran, died Sunday, May 31. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Allen, Eula Verneil “Neil,” 86, homemaker, died Saturday, May 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Bethany Church.
Bowers, Paige, 56, nurse, died Friday, May 29. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Weer Christian Family Center. Garrett.
Glenpool
Henry, Earl Eugene Jr., 85, entrepreneur and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 30. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Friday and service 4 p.m. Friday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Osage
Belmer, Melody, 56, died Friday, May 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Beller, Ronald Clyde, 88, retired Kellogg’s lineman, died Monday, May 25. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
