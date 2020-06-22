TULSA
Davis, Jeremy G., 35, petroleum industry landman, died Thursday, June 18. Memorial Mass 2 p.m. Thursday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Ninde Brookside.
Henderson, Lewis LeRoy, 86, branch manager and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Jessee, Joann Irene, 85, died Thursday, June 18. Private family services. Stumpff, Bartlesville.
Russell, Thelma Kathleen, 91, bookkeeper, died Sunday, June 21. Services pending. Stanleys.
Smith, James, 79, Army veteran, died Thursday, June 18. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Friday, Progressive Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
King, James Clifton Jr., 96, lawyer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Private services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Wood, John L., 98, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Rader, Charles, 95, Cities Service Oil Co. distribution manager and World War II Army lieutenant, died Monday, June 15. Services pending. Dighton-Moore, Owasso.
Turner, Robert Gardner, 90, heavy-duty truck salesman and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 19. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.
Coweta
McEntire, Lonnie, 90, homebuilder and Korean War Army veteran, died Saturday, June 20. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Broken Arrow Baptist Temple, Broken Arrow.
Wilson, Warren “Dee,” 74, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. lineman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.
Inola
Thacker, Ancel Coy, 76, carpenter, rancher and Army veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Oologah
Tallman, Kenneth, 75, welder, died Saturday, June 20. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Wilkerson, Charles Philemon “Phil,” 88, retired Texas Iron Works tool room supervisor, died Saturday, June 20. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
