TULSA
Compton, Gerry, 73, retired Postal Service sorter and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Cross, Elaine, 62, retired Oral Roberts University data-entry worker, died Saturday, June 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Gainey, Sean Christian, 29, student, died Sunday, June 21. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, former East Side Christian Church.
Gibson, Betty Maxine, 77, homemaker, died Sunday, June 28. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Jones, Betty, 94, retired church administrator, died Sunday, June 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church Chapel.
Moomey, Opal, 96, Setser Grocery Store owner, died Saturday, June 27. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Falling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, Ark. Wasson, Siloam Springs, Ark.
Philpott, Peggy, 93, homemaker, died Saturday, June 27. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Red Fork Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Rodriguez, Jennifer Lynn, 44, customer service representative, died Friday, June 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Shadrick, Jeremy, 44, business owner, died Friday, June 26. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Snead, Robert Garland Sr., 82, retired geologist, died Sunday, June 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Tulsa, Anthony, 67, painter and Navy veteran, died Saturday, June 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and memorial service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Morning Star Evangelistic Center, Mounds.
Waldrup, Carl Leon, 92, retired River of Life Church minister, died Sunday, June 28. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Welsch, Charles Ray, 80, died Saturday, June 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dillon Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs.
Wood, Andrew, 25, accountant, died Thursday, June 25. Vigil 7 p.m. Wednesday and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Yohn, L. Margaret, 68, Avis Rental Cars supervisor, died Saturday, June 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, all at Serenity Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lackey, Julie, 81, Daylight Donuts shop owner, died Thursday, June 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Collinsville
Hendryx, Orville G., 94, retired United Pentecostal minister and Navy veteran, died Sunday, June 28. No services planned. Collinsville Dolton.
Haskell
Lopp, Jackie Kaye, 69, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 24, in Midwest City. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, both at Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.
Liberty
Dubler, Albert L., 76, retired convenience store owner, died Saturday, June 27. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Owasso
Ramey, DeLois Ann, 85, retired Ramey Testing Co. owner, died Sunday, June 28. Services pending. Mowery.
Scott, Betty Lou, 85, Crane Carrier supervisor, died Friday, June 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Quinton Cemetery, Quinton.
Sand Springs
Condray, Mildred Catherine, 94, homemaker, died Friday, June 19. No services planned. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Terlton
Brooks, Gerald Wayne “Jerry,” 72, veteran, died Saturday, June 27. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
