TULSA

Brownlee, Albert W., 88, physician, died Monday, June 8. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Hellerich, Helen Emily, 91, secretary, died Saturday, June 6. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Smith, Percy, 85, physician, died Sunday, June 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Steed, Cathy, 67, health care services worker, died Monday, June 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel.

Woods, Beverly Dana, 86, retired graphic artist, died Monday, June 8. No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Meek, Hal, 93, McDonnell Douglas employee and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 5. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Rice Funeral Service.

Coweta

Burnett, Samuel J., 76, pastor and missionary, died Saturday, June 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Garnett Road Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Kiefer

Andert, Paul, 97, lumber industry manager and World War II Army veteran, died Saturday, June 6. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Friday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa; graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa; and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

McAlester

Vannoy, James Matthews “Jim,” 80, retired teacher, died Saturday, June 6, in Broken Arrow. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Milfay

Schiller, Edgar “Ed,” 80, retired from Kwikset and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, June 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Stroud City Cemetery, Stroud. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.

Okmulgee

Candler-MeGown, Maxine, 95, retired from First National Bank & Trust of Okmulgee, died Sunday, June 7. Time of remembrance 5-8 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home. Private family services.

Sand Springs

Hinshaw, Mark Allen, 62, Wayne Moore’s A+ Auto Collision auto body repair technician, died Thursday, June 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford.

Holt, Eva, 80, retired Holt Real Estate owner, died Friday, June 5. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

