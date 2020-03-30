TULSA
Bentley, Rhowene, 90, home health aide, died Saturday, March 28. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford. Lockstone, Weatherford.
Beyersdorf, Eddie Geraldine, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, March 29. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Boyd, Raymond G., 78, teacher, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Canales, Maria L., 95, homemaker, died Sunday, March 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Hicks, Gibson “Gip,” 78, retired auto salesman and Army veteran, died Monday, March 30. Private services. Ninde Brookside.
Jones, Erma, 92, homemaker, died Sunday, March 29. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oakwood Cemetery, Wewoka.
Kenslow, Curtis “Rex,” 89, retired automobile dealer, died Friday, March 27. Private graveside service. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside.
Mason, Kimberly S., 40, hair stylist, died Friday, March 27. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Phillpott, Perry, 52, retired Coast Guardsman, died Thursday, March 26. Private services. Ninde Brookside.
Robison, Jerry, 80, McDonnell Douglas inspector, died Saturday, March 28. Private family services. Rice, Catoosa.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dale, Michael, 66, geologist, died Monday, March 29. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Services pending.
Wilson, Bill, 81, Frito-Lay salesman, died Wednesday, March 25. Services pending. Garrett.
Cleveland, Okla.
Collins, Melvin, 77, foreman, died Sunday, March 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Okmulgee
Rogers, Charles, 78, retired Oklahoma State Parks employee and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 29. Viewing 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home. Private family services.
