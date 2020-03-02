TULSA
Bridges, James, 52, grocery clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Heath-Griffith.
Frenchman, Juanita, 72, bartender, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Hankins, Gail Ann, 69, insurance clerk, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Hawkins, Erania A. Tecumseh, 72, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone director, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Jack’s.
Henderson, Ronald, 66, American Airlines Sabre data processor, died Tuesday, Feb. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Antioch Baptist Church. Jack’s.
Himes, Johnna Marie, 87, retired Asbury United Methodist Church secretary, died Friday, Feb. 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Jennings, Donald L. “Don,” 81, American Airlines jet mechanic and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Johnsen, Maree, 98, retired dental assistant, died Sunday, March 1. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Johnson, Coyote, 86, retired electrical engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Pizarro, Martha, 84, school administrator coordinator, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Slattery, Richard E., 72, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Ziegler Funeral Home Chapel, Dodge City, Kan.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fulkman, Beverly, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, March 1. Private services. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Claremore
Rambo, Lloyd “Pete,” 87, construction crane operator, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Pryor Cemetery Chapel, Stuart. Bishop, McAlester.
Cleveland, Okla.
Nauss, Tyler, 22, died Sunday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Inola
Hall, Robert, 74, concrete worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Inola Senior Center. Inola Funeral Home.
Katy, Texas
Sikes, Stacey, 23, died Monday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Eckhardt, Mamye K., 89, retired bookkeeper, died Sunday, March 1. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Harvey, Thomas, 87, retired Texaco Oil computer operator and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 2. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sperry
Bruner, Terry DeWayne, 69, industrial X-ray technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
