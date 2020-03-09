Editor's Note

Get obituaries, death notices and in memoriams in your inbox each day with our free email newsletter. Sign up at tulsaworld.com/newsletters.

TULSA

Allison-Massey, Peggie, 94, Allison Lumber Company bookkeeper, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Moses, Teddy, 76, musician, died Thursday, March 5. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Rorschach, Robert L., 97, chemical engineer and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Taylor, Lawrence Ray, 62, asphalt worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, March 6. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Exciting Southeast Baptist Church, Pryor. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Todd, Evelyn Elisabeth, 102, homemaker, died Thursday, March 5. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Moore’s Memory.

Wallace, Clark David, 60, special education teacher, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Wiehe, Carl D. Sr., 60, information technology engineer, died Friday, March 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Willis, Mark Anthony, 56, TCC mail carrier, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, March 7, in Bedford, Texas. Services pending. Jack’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Crawford, Linda June, 73, industrial human resources employee, died Sunday, March 8. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Sand Springs

O’Neal, Delbert M., 76, Conrad Heat Exchange cost estimator, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Yost, Walter, 83, retired engineer, died Sunday, March 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Dickerson, Jerry, 83, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 7. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments