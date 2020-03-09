TULSA
Allison-Massey, Peggie, 94, Allison Lumber Company bookkeeper, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Moses, Teddy, 76, musician, died Thursday, March 5. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Rorschach, Robert L., 97, chemical engineer and Navy veteran, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Taylor, Lawrence Ray, 62, asphalt worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, March 6. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Exciting Southeast Baptist Church, Pryor. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Todd, Evelyn Elisabeth, 102, homemaker, died Thursday, March 5. Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Moore’s Memory.
Wallace, Clark David, 60, special education teacher, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Wiehe, Carl D. Sr., 60, information technology engineer, died Friday, March 6. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Willis, Mark Anthony, 56, TCC mail carrier, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, March 7, in Bedford, Texas. Services pending. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Crawford, Linda June, 73, industrial human resources employee, died Sunday, March 8. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
O’Neal, Delbert M., 76, Conrad Heat Exchange cost estimator, died Monday, March 9. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Yost, Walter, 83, retired engineer, died Sunday, March 8. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Dickerson, Jerry, 83, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 7. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Smith Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
