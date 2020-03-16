TULSA
Barrows, Joye, 96, homemaker, died Sunday, March 15. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Eaton, Christopher Paul, 53, video production business owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Gibbs, Edna Maurice, 90, Hillcrest & Tulsa Public Schools nurse and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Jack’s.
Hensley, David Ethan, 68, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Stanleys.
Kitch, Ralph Duane, 94, retired insurance salesman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Treadway, Louise, 100, Southwestern Bell executive secretary, died Saturday, March 14. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton. Moore’s Rosewood.
Williamson, Opal, 89, homemaker, died Monday, March 16. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday and service 10:30 Friday, both at Newspring Family Church. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Wirick, Lillian “Jane,” 93, homemaker, died Friday, March 13. Services pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Adkins, Glen, 88, Air Force veteran, died Saturday, March 14. Services pending. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.
Clingan, Patrick Allen, 81, Phillips Petroleum Co. engineer and Army veteran, died Monday, March 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Church of Christ, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Bixby
Perez, Hipolito G. “Jerry,” 64, carpenter, died Sunday, March 15. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Bolen, Richard K., 63, building maintenance worker, died Monday, March 16. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Walker, Sylvia Mae, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, March 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Osage
Cross, Patricia, 77, seamstress, died Sunday, March 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
O’Neal, Delbert M., 76, Conrad Heat Exchange cost estimator, died Monday, March 9. Services postponed. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Green, Eddie, 71, firefighter, died Friday, March 13. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Smith.
Shippensburg, Pa.
Menton, Frank J. Sr., 92, mechanical engineer and World War II Navy veteran, died Thursday, March 5. in Chambersburg, Pa. Services pending. Geisel, Chambersburg.
