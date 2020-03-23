TULSA
Algerio, Roland, 88, masonry construction worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 19. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Broam, Kimberly Ann, 54, homemaker, died Friday, March 20. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and wake 7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool; and graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Johnson Cemetery, Shawnee.
Clevenger, Charles, 83, high school principal and coach, died Sunday, March 22. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and noon-8 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.
Dennis, Arnold “Vernon,” 93, oil field worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Private family services. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Diffee, Thomas Joseph “Joe,” 73, retired machinist and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 19. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Rooney, John Edward Jr., 63, attorney, died Saturday, March 21. Private services. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Rudd, Michael, 63, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Teague, Jo Ann, 80, Southwestern Bell Telephone teller, died Friday, March 20. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Williams, Larry Bill, 74, retired Northeastern State University, Southeastern State University and University of Central Oklahoma president and Army veteran, died Sunday, March 22. Private family services. Memorial service pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Broken Arrow
Adams, Roy Jr., 95, Williams Pipeline regional mechanic and Army Air Corps veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family services.
Goodrow, George R., 83, technical representative, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Claremore
Beck, Susan, 68, real estate closer, died Sunday, March 22. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Pettit, Murrell, 58, died Saturday, March 21. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Terlton Cemetery, Terlton. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Dobbins, Naomi Lee “Phoebe,” 94, homemaker, died Saturday, March 21. Services pending. Brown.
Record, Robert Arthur, 52, Tulsa Tech maintenance department worker, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Owasso
Campbell, Cletus Alfred, 87, trucking business owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Services pending. Mowery.
Salina
Moody, Ronnie, 64, retired Yellow Freight truck driver, died Sunday, March 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Sand Springs
Ridenhour, Norma Lee (Childers), 90, homemaker, died Monday, March 23. Private services. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
