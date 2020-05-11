TULSA
Allen, Nell Rose, 87, medical receptionist, died Saturday, May 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service will be webcast Thursday at moorefuneral.com.
Burke, Kathryn L., 89, McGraw-Hill copywriter, died Monday, May 11. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Carter, Laverne Clinton, 82, retired All Temp Heat & Air owner, died Sunday, May 10. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Chenoweth, Charles B., 83, steel industry managing partner and Army veteran, died Friday, May 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, Parkview Baptist Church. Livestream can be viewed on Parkview Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Davied, Paul V., 91, retired electrician, died Saturday, May 9. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Hargrove, Patricia Ann, 90, homemaker, died Friday, May 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, New Mulberry Cemetery, Mulberry, Ark.
Leban, Michael, 87, finance consultant and Army veteran, died Monday, May 11. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Wicker, Donna “Sue,” 78, retail sales associate, died Saturday, May 9. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Reed, Ronald “Gene,” 81, Walmart greeter and Air Force veteran, died Friday, May 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service. Private services.
Broken Arrow
Spera, Carlo Joseph, 73, school and tour bus driver and Navy veteran, died Friday, May 8. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Wynn, Brandon, 15, student, died Thursday, May 7. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feyodi Park Amphitheater.
Coweta
Carpenter, Stuart Kent, 70, retired St. John Medical Center security officer and Army National Guard veteran, died Thursday, May 7, in Tulsa. No services planned. Brown.
Starks-Dotson, Geraldine Maxine, 78, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 6. Private family services. Brown.
Glenpool
Coker, Frank, 74, Industrial Equipment Supply employee and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 10. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service. Service live streamed 11 a.m. Thursday. schaudtfuneralservice.com.
Sapulpa
Hillyard, Larry, 84, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and Air Force veteran, died Friday, May 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Praise Center Ministries. Traditions, Kellyville.
Skiatook
Pond, Sammye, 95, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, May 9. Services pending. Sien-Shelton.
