TULSA
Bethell, Carol Ann, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Evans, Marvin C., 90, retired diesel mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, May 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Okmulgee City Cemetery, Okmulgee.
Sly, Michael David, 66, Phillips 66 manager, died Saturday, May 16. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Sutton-Locke, Beverly D., 89, Mary Kay sales director, died Sunday, May 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dalessandro, LaWayna, 61, architecture and interior design project manager, died Saturday, May 16. Private family services. Green Hill, Sapulpa.
Enriquez, Betty, 74, retired Residents Inn hospitality worker, died Sunday, May 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, Enriquez residence. Hayhurst.
Golden, Shane, 23, salesman, died Thursday, May 14. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Necessary, Robert Jr., 75, McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic, died Wednesday, May 13. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Provin, Ellen M., 85, real estate agent, died Saturday, May 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Services webcast at 2 p.m. Thursday at moorefuneral.com.
Coweta
Smittle, Anna Lillian, 99, homemaker, died Saturday, May 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Private family services.
Glenpool
Myers, Jason, 66, American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, May 17. No services planned. Schautd’s.
Okmulgee
Cerda, Peter Jr., 78, truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, May 15. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Sand Springs
Betchan, Peggy Jo (Alexander), 71, retired credit union teller, died Monday, April 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
