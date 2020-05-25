Editor's Note

TULSA

Bole, David L., 82, oil and gas executive and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Stanleys.

Grant, William A. “Bill” Jr., 83, certified public accountant, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bristow

Franklin, James, 91, retired Air Force and Vietnam veteran, died Saturday, May 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly funeral chapel.

Broken Arrow

Cole, Shirley A., 85, retail salesperson, died Friday, May 15. Private family services. Stanleys, Tulsa.

Owasso

Stephens, Willowdene, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Wall, Franklin Sr., 81, electronic tech, died Sunday, May 24. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Owasso First Assembly.

Sand Springs

Adams, Wilford “Billy” Jr., 79, retired OSU Medical Center nuclear medicine tech, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sands, Louise Teresa (Herberholz), 82, retired St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Saturday, April 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Mission Christian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.

