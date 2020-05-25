TULSA
Bole, David L., 82, oil and gas executive and Army veteran, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Stanleys.
Grant, William A. “Bill” Jr., 83, certified public accountant, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Bristow
Franklin, James, 91, retired Air Force and Vietnam veteran, died Saturday, May 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly funeral chapel.
Broken Arrow
Cole, Shirley A., 85, retail salesperson, died Friday, May 15. Private family services. Stanleys, Tulsa.
Owasso
Stephens, Willowdene, 84, homemaker, died Saturday, May 23. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Wall, Franklin Sr., 81, electronic tech, died Sunday, May 24. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Owasso First Assembly.
Sand Springs
Adams, Wilford “Billy” Jr., 79, retired OSU Medical Center nuclear medicine tech, died Saturday, May 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sands, Louise Teresa (Herberholz), 82, retired St. John Medical Center registered nurse, died Saturday, April 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Mission Christian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
