Editor's Note

TULSA

Bray, Becky A., 68, Conner & Winters legal secretary, died Sunday, May 3. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

Cozine, George M., 72, retired school crossing guard, died Sunday, May 3. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.

England, John Robert, 89, American Airlines computer systems analyst and Navy veteran, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Gentry, Juli, 70, human resources specialist, died Sunday, May 3. Viewing noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and family visitation via Zoom 7-8 p.m. Wednesday. Service webcast at southtulsa.org.

Goforth, Stephen, 60, musician, died Friday, May 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby. Memorial service live streamed at 10 a.m. Thursday at southtulsa.live.

King, Betty Geraldine, 88, retired Zebco factory assembler, died Wednesday, April 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Private services.

Price, Tom, 73, Ford Motor Co. electrician and Army veteran, died Friday, May 1. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Whitaker, Mike, 68, Alliance Data accountant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

McElroy, James, 91, salesman, died Sunday, May 3. No services planned. Floral Haven.

Cleveland, Okla.

Caldwell, Marie, 89, died Saturday, May 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery.

Coweta

Holmes, Ima D., 91, homemaker, died Friday, May 1. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Private family services.

Holmes, Imogene, 82, died Monday, May 4. Services pending. Brown.

Morris, Ivan Dale, 51, A&D Supply salesman, died Saturday, May 2, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Services pending.

Grove

Robb, Mikalyn P., 35, ferrous caster, died Monday, May 4. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood, Tulsa.

Owasso

Rice, Janice Ellen, 78, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Guynn, Donna, 76, homemaker, died Sunday, May 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Southard

Williams, Larry E., 78, retired from U.S. Gypsum and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, April 30. Services were held Monday. Pierce, Canton.

